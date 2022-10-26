People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded of counselling offered by a charity.

Phoenix Counselling Service offers self-referral for residents across the district.

Up to seven sessions can be booked either as online, telephone or face to face sessions.

A spokesperson said:

“Phoenix Counselling Service provides the opportunity to meet with a counsellor in a safe and confidential space to talk about issues that are troubling you. “Our service is open to adults living in Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding areas who are not able to access counselling via the NHS and who cannot afford private counselling.” Phoenix Counselling Service spokesperson

For more details on how to access the service, visit www.phoenixcounselling-service.co.uk.