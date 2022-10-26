Members of Lichfield Camera Club have been exploring the way local areas can provide changing backdrop for their work.

It was part of a project they have undertaken to help develop their skills.

The club, which also runs competitions throughout the year, saw members tasked with examining how changes in the light and different seasons could impact their work.

Graham Slight, from Lichfield Camera Club, said:

“Planning is a key part or projects as well as having a clear idea of what you are aiming to achieve. “Equally important is using the project as a platform to try put new techniques and to share one’s journey with fellow photographers. ” Graham Slight

For more information visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.