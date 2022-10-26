Lichfield City bounced back to winning ways with a convincing win over Studley.

Ivor Green’s men had been on a run of six outings without a victory, but saw first half goals from Luke Keen, Jack Edwards and Luke Childs settle their nerves.

Studley pulled one back in the second period, but a late second for Edwards ensured City came out 4-1 victors.

Lichfield looked lively from the off with Childs flashing an early strike over the bar before Keen also fired off target with a volley.

City got themselves in front after 17 minutes when Edwards fired goalwards and Keen steered the ball past Brendan Bunn.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later with the roles reversed. On this occasion Keen turned provider for Edwards who powered past a defender before lashing the ball home.

With less than half-an-hour played Lichfield found themselves 3-0 up as Childs and Keen played a one-two for the former to curl past Studley stopper Bunn.

Dan Lomas and Keen both tested Bunn before the break, while Studley saw a header go over as they looked to try and find a route back into the game.

The start of the second half again saw Lichfield get off to a bright start with Lewi Burnside sending a drive from distance wide before Childs saw a volley saved.

The visitors reduced the arrears on 63 minutes when Ben Welsh fired home to make it 3-1.

Buoyed by their goal, Studley sniffed a chance to get back into the game and Beeson had to be alert to save well and prevent them cutting the deficit further.

Any hope the visitors had of a comeback was extinguished seven minutes from time though when Childs crossed for Edwards to tap home and make it 4-1.

Things almost got even better for the hosts in the dying moments as Max Dixon chipped the keeper but saw his effort drop just wide of the upright.