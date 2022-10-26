Plans for new play equipment to be installed in Fradley have been approved.

It will form part of a public play area being created by Barratt Homes off Hay End Lane.

The proposals include five new pieces of equipment including climbing nets, a swing and a seesaw.

Some aspects of the scheme have been adapted following guidance from police.

A planning report said:

“The scheme has been amended to include enclosure railings and gate to a 1.2metre height which would help to secure the play area at night in order to reduce opportunities for vandalism of the equipment.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.