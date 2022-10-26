A report has recommended plans for ten holiday lodges to be built on a former golf course in Armitage should be rejected.

Developers hope to create the new accommodation on the site of the Hawkesyard Estate course which closed in 2017.

A previous decision on the planning application was deferred earlier this year over concerns regarding compliance with community infrastructure levy regulations.

But a report to a meeting of the planning committee next week said the scheme should be refused.

“Officers have sought further clarification and information from the applicant to seek to address such concerns. “While some information has been submitted, based on assessment of this and further legal advice received, it is not considered that this has adequately addresses the matters of concern regarding the proposals, which therefore remain contrary to policy. “Therefore, officers have prepared a further report and are now recommending to the planning committee an alternative recommendation that the application is refused.” Planning report

The report said there were ongoing concerns of the plans.

“The proposed development would constitute an inappropriate form of development in the Green Belt which would, by definition, cause harm to its openness by virtue of introducing new built development to an undeveloped green field site. “The proposed development would result in less than substantial harm to the significance of two designated heritage assets Spode House and St Thomas Chapel. There are no public benefits associated with this proposal which outweigh the harm identified.” Planning report

The proposals will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (31st October).