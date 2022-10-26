Residents are being urged to check whether they are eligible for support from an initiative aiming to help cut energy bills.

The Warmer Homes Scheme is run by Staffordshire County Council and helps by installing more energy efficient systems.

This could include insulation, air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, is responsible for the Warmer Homes Scheme.

He said:

“As well as affecting people’s wellbeing, fuel poverty and cold homes can cause or worsen heart disease, breathing problems and dementia. “Taking the time to apply can make a real difference to your health and your fuel bills. “We’ve already had hundreds of applications for the latest round of funding, but there’s still time to apply.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the scheme and how to apply are available online.