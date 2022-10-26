The hits of Simon and Garfunkel will be brought to life at the Lichfield Garrick.
The city theatre will welcome The Simon and Garfunkel Story on Sunday (30th October).
A spokesperson said:
“Direct from a weeklong run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, a sold out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back.
“Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the hit show also features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £30 and can be booked online.
Great show but £21.50 at Isle of Wight. Shanklin Theatre is a bit smaller than Garrick at £30 – big difference!! for same show
Overpriced…reflected in all Garrick Performances, looked at info and Seat availability. Only small amount of seats booked as of today!?
People have other priorities at the moment like managing to put food on the table, and cope with increased outgoings.