The hits of Simon and Garfunkel will be brought to life at the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will welcome The Simon and Garfunkel Story on Sunday (30th October).

A spokesperson said:

“Direct from a weeklong run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, a sold out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back. “Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the hit show also features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online.