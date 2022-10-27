Details have been confirmed for Remembrance Sunday parades in Burntwood.

Commemorations will take place on 13th November at:

St John’s Community Church – setting off from Ironstone Road at 10am before heading to the cenotaph at 10.30am for an outside service ahead of a two-minute silence at 11am. The parade will them march up High Street to the scout headquarters.

Burntwood Memorial Institute – setting off at 10am before marching along Rugeley Road to Swan Island and then along Lichfield Road, Farewell Lane, Severn Drive and Church Road. A two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths will take place at the institute at the end of the parade.

Chasetown – setting off at 10.30am from Burntwood Leisure Centre, the parade will travel to Chasetown Memorial Gardens for a service, wreath-laying and two minute silence at 11am. It will then continue to Chasetown Methodist Church for a service of remembrance.