The issue of gay armed forces personnel who were “hounded out” because of their sexuality has been raised by Lichfield’s MP in the House of Commons.

Michael Fabricant pressed equalities secretary, Kemi Badenoch, for an update on an independent review in the experiences of LGBT veterans.

The Conservative MP said:

“Back in the 1990s, a colonel in the Royal Marines said to me he would rather have a gay marine alongside him who can shoot straight, than a straight marine who can’t. “My Rt Hon Friend will know that there was much persecution of gay people in the armed forces before 2000. “Can she update us on how the LGBT Independent Veterans Review is progressing?” Michael Fabricant

The Minister for women and equalities replied:

“I can tell him that under Lord Etherton as chair, this important independent review has launched a call for evidence on the experiences of all LGBT veterans who served between 1967 and 2000, when LGBT people were barred from openly serving in the armed forces.” Kemi Badenoch

Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said:

“I am very aware of some very able servicemen who were hounded out simply because it was found out that they were gay.” Michael Fabricant