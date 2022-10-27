A light night party for kids will be held at Lichfield Cathedral next week.

Billed as a Halloween party without the spooks and scares, the family-friendly event for primary school aged youngsters takes place between 3pm and 5pm on 31st October.

A spokesperson said angels and heroes fancy dress costumes were welcome.

“Join us to celebrate the good int he world with games, crafts, competitions and snacks. “Please bring a pre-loved book to swap on our book-swap table, and donations of any non-perishable items for our food bank collection are very welcome.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Admission is £3. For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.