Tickets are being given away by the Lichfield Garrick as part of a thank you to those who supported the city venue during the pandemic closure.

The theatre is running the competition for people to win seats to some of the shows on over the festive period, including a performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on 2nd December.

Other tickets will be on offer for The Bah Humbug Club and Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling and Other Stories.

The Lichfield Garrick’s interim executive manager Matt Clay said:

“We are so happy that the Christmas season shows can return to the theatre in full swing this year, with larger casts, new writing and magical moments for everyone to enjoy, something we have missed during the pandemic.

“This amazing prize giveaway will hopefully raise a smile and add some much-needed fun in our area – not to mention offering a huge thank you from all the team at Lichfield Garrick Arts Charity.”

People can enter the competition by tagging the Lichfield Garrick with the hashtag #HelloLichfield in a video on social media shouting “Hello Lichfield” in the style of panto dame Sam Rabone.

A spokesperson said:

“After you’ve shouted as loud as you can, all you need to do is tell us in your post what show you would like to see and why you, your family or your group should get tickets. “The best videos from local people or groups will win up to 20 tickets per group ororganisation to the show of their choice.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The competition ends at midnight on 5th November. For more details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.