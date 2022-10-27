A Lichfield pub has confirmed it will be offering a warm space for people struggling to pay their heating bills this winter.

From 1st November, The BitterSuite on Upper St John Street will be open from 10am to 2pm every Tuesday and Thursday.

It is part of the Warm Spaces initiative which is seeking to help people facing rising energy bills.

A spokesperson said:

“Jointly sponsored by the Co-op at Boley Park, warm rooms along with hot drinks, homemade soup and sandwiches will be provided without charge for anyone who wishes to come and spend some time with us.” The BitterSuite spokesperson