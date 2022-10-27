Proposals for a new car valeting facility in Burntwood have been approved.

The scheme is earmarked for part of the Morrisons supermarket car park in the town.

A statement from the applicants said:

“Car park valeting offers a ‘wash while you shop’ service by locating a convenient hand car wash and valeting operation within the car park of the existing Morrisons store, aiming to provide a sustainable service coinciding with existing local travel and parking patterns. “The operation is a hand car wash, but this is done through the use of jet washers. “The car wash chemicals used are biodegradable and diluted resulting in a low chemical content in the run-off.” Planning statement

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.