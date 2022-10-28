New parking machines are being installed in council-run car parks across Lichfield.

Lichfield District Council says the new terminals will make paying “quicker and easier”.

The machines will allow drivers to use cash, card or smart devices, with the roll out due to begin in November.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“We want to make Lichfield a city that is easy to visit and to ensure there are many parking options in the centre offering simple, flexible ways of paying. “The new parking machines are state-of-the-art and offer a variety of payment options to stop the scrabble for coins, giving a broad choice of parking options to suit everyone and chosen to make it as easy as possible to park in the city. “The new machines also give us the ability to share location and local information which can be useful for visitors new to Lichfield.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

The new system will not impact blue badge holders who can continue to park free of charge in any of the council-owned car parks.

Danny Hassett, managing director of Flowbird Smart City UK Ltd, said:

“The new solutions will enhance the end user experience, and offers potential for additional services in the future, including management of EV charge points.” Danny Hassett, Flowbird Smart City UK Ltd