Deprived areas of Lichfield should not miss out on levelling up funding just because other areas are not, a councillor has said.
Cllr Dave Robertson’s comments came after the city’s MP suggested there were “poorer areas” of the country battling to access funding.
Lichfield District Council has put in a bid to the second round of levelling up for money to help pay for a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park to replace the existing facility at Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said on social media:
“I continue to lobby for the sports centre in Lichfield though, sadly, there are far poorer areas than our own who have also put in bids.”Michael Fabricant
Cllr Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said funding was needed to ensure communities within otherwise affluent areas were not left behind.
“Friary Grange Leisure Centre is in the most deprived part of the district.
“Two areas of north Lichfield are within the most deprived 20% of areas in the country.
“The relative affluence of one part of the city shouldn’t holdback funding from where it is needed most.”Cllr Dave Robertson
“Vision for levelling up”
The latest Government reshuffle has seen Michael Gove return to the levelling up portfolio.
At Prime Minister’s Questions this week Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the one would be good news for the Midlands.
“I know that the West Midlands Mayor very much welcomes the reappointment of the Levelling Up Secretary ), and that he looks forward to working with our new Prime Minister.
“So may I just ask him – what is his vision for levelling up?Michael Fabricant
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied:
“What I can say is that our desire is to ensure that people, wherever they live in our fantastic country, have enormous pride in the place they call home, and every opportunity to succeed.
“It is the fantastic mayor Andy Street who is delivering that for the West Midlands.”Rishi Sunak
Michael Favricant is totally useless. He’s already getting the Government’s excuses in ready for when Lichfield is left out again rather than really pushing for this area. I noticed at the last PMQs that while another MP used his question to promote his constituency for levelling up funding, Michael Fabricant used his question once again to promote Andy Street, who isn’t actually anything to do with Lichfield!
Is Mr Fabricant getting confused? We are in Staffordshire not the West Midlands.
Fabricant fails miserably again to support his constituents but gets a plug in for his chum. Lichfield is outside of the West Midlands Combined Authority so why is he wasting precious opportunities at PMQs to promote how wonderful Andy Street is? As we all know Fabricant is a government stooge. He asks placed questions and also is sent out by Tory HQ to take some of the flack by making outrageous statements for his masters. The sooner we get rid of this clown and have somebody who will promote and stand up for his constituents the better. If you look at other Tory MPs such as Johnny Mercer they are far more independent and are not afraid to criticise the government. Fabricant needs to go and we need somebody regardless of their political affiliations who will take their job seriously and actually do something for his constituents.
There is no point increasing grants and benifits as a way of leveling up. Many working people receive benefits because they are so poorly paid. The government promotes low pay economies to maximise company profits.
The whole system needs turning on its head. Well paid work and no need for benefits. This would stimulate the economy and create more tax income.
The glass ceilings the government has created with zero hour contracts, sudo apprenticeships and low living wages is in itself limiting progress.
We are also seeing a call for more licensed immigrant workers to take on the low paid work. Literally raiding low paid economies for cheap labour.
A fair days pay for a fair days work. Nothing new in that and it works!