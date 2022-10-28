Deprived areas of Lichfield should not miss out on levelling up funding just because other areas are not, a councillor has said.

Cllr Dave Robertson’s comments came after the city’s MP suggested there were “poorer areas” of the country battling to access funding.

Lichfield District Council has put in a bid to the second round of levelling up for money to help pay for a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park to replace the existing facility at Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said on social media:

“I continue to lobby for the sports centre in Lichfield though, sadly, there are far poorer areas than our own who have also put in bids.” Michael Fabricant

Cllr Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said funding was needed to ensure communities within otherwise affluent areas were not left behind.

“Friary Grange Leisure Centre is in the most deprived part of the district. “Two areas of north Lichfield are within the most deprived 20% of areas in the country. “The relative affluence of one part of the city shouldn’t holdback funding from where it is needed most.” Cllr Dave Robertson

“Vision for levelling up”

The latest Government reshuffle has seen Michael Gove return to the levelling up portfolio.

At Prime Minister’s Questions this week Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the one would be good news for the Midlands.

“I know that the West Midlands Mayor very much welcomes the reappointment of the Levelling Up Secretary ), and that he looks forward to working with our new Prime Minister. “So may I just ask him – what is his vision for levelling up? Michael Fabricant

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied:

“What I can say is that our desire is to ensure that people, wherever they live in our fantastic country, have enormous pride in the place they call home, and every opportunity to succeed. “It is the fantastic mayor Andy Street who is delivering that for the West Midlands.” Rishi Sunak