A new festive merchandise range has been launched to help support a lifesaving service.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is selling a festive calendar, teddy bear and figures based on some of the critical care medics.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“One of the great ways you can support us during the upcoming festive season and help make Christmas missions possible is by shopping our ever-expanding festive range. “We recognise that many this year will struggle to spend lots of Christmas presents for loved ones, due to the continuing cost of living crisis. “This is why we have made our range affordable with gifts to suit all ages and budgets.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The festive range is available at midlandsairambulance.com/shop.