Erasmus Darwin House is celebrating after being recognised by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The museum’s herb garden was rated ‘outstanding’ by judges in the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative for the second year running.

A spokesperson said:

“This non-competitive scheme for community groups encourages greening up local areas and bringing together like minded people to be active in their area.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

The herb garden is made up of a number of areas, including the culinary garden which reflects the use of herbs and spices in Georgian cooking and cleaning.