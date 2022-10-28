Singer and pianist Jeremy Sassoon will showcase the music of Ray Charles at a concert in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the performance on 18th November.

The setlist will include numbers such as Georgia on my Mind, What I’d Say and I Gotta Woman, as well as lesser known hits including The Jealous Kind, I Don’t Need No Doctor and Hardhearted Hannah.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub, said:

“Those who attended Jeremy’s last show at The Hub know what a talent he truly is. “He’s just come off the back of playing at the Edinburgh Fringe for a month, so no doubt he and his band are in fine form. “This isn’t just a show for Ray Charles fans – if the piano is your instrument, come and see a master at work.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.