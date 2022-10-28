Lichfield City will hope to build on a midweek victory when they entertain Stone Old Alleynians.

Ivor Green’s men ended a winless run in the Midland Football League Premier Division with a 4-0 hammering of Studley on Wednesday.

Victory this afternoon (29th October) could see Lichfield leap from sixth lace up as far third depending on other results.

They face a Stone side who sit at the wrong end of the table with 15 points from their 14 fixtures so far – ten places behind their hosts.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.