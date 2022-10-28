Men from Lichfield and Burntwood have been arrested over drug offences.

They were held as part of a joint operation between Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police in the early hours of this morning (28th October).

Officers stopped a black Vauxhall Astra at 12.30am on Cartersfield Lane in Walsall. Suspected class B drugs, mobile phones and cash were seized.

Properties in Lichfield and Burntwood were then searched, with police seizing more suspected class B drugs, cash, mobile phones and a gas cannister.

A 20-year-old man from Burntwood and a 27-year-old man from Lichfield have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

PC Alex Clayton-Tang said:

“We will continue to carry out joint-operations to stop motorists and carry out roadside drug tests so we can make sure all drivers are keeping themselves and others as safe from harm as possible. “These operations will not just be at night, they will also be run in the mornings and throughout the day. “If you have concerns about anyone you believe drives whilst under the influence of drugs, please contact police on 101. “Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” PC Alex Clayton-Tang, Staffordshire Police

Police say both men remain in custody while inquiries continue.