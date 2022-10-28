Plans to convert an agricultural building in Lichfield into two new homes have been approved.

The proposals will see three bedroom properties created at White House Farm on Old London Road.

The building is currently used partially by a veterinary clinic with the remainder for agricultural usage.

A planning statement said:

“The reuse of this building for residential purposes will not give rise to any material harm to the openness of the Green Belt. “The proposed dwellings will be served by an area of amenity space to the rear that will be enclosed by a new indigenous hedgerow and post and rail fence, and which will not have any wider visual impact.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.