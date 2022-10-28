A “truly historic moment” will see a shrine to St Chad reinstated at Lichfield Cathedral next month.

It will sit on the site of the original medieval shrine and feature a relic of the first Bishop of Lichfield.

The new feature will also include a relic from St Chad’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Birmingham – a move the Dean of Lichfield said was a symbol of unity within the Christian church.

The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber said:

“This moment will represent years of patient dialogue and conversation. More importantly it marks the growing relationships between all God’s people and especially with our Catholic brothers and sisters in the Archdiocese of Birmingham. “We pray that this gift of friendship will be a sign and example that heals historic divides and moves forward in shared faith. After all, Chad was Bishop of an undivided church. He is perhaps a fitting patron of the unity we all seek. “We know St Chad was a humble, godly man who, during his short tenure, helped to unite two warring peoples, bring hope and healing to the region, and unite it, and thus, inspired the construction of Lichfield Cathedral with his shrine at the East End. “As a relic of St Chad is so generously translated back to Lichfield, a part of the cathedral’s heart is restored, and St Chad’s ministry of healing continues through the ages.” The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

A special service at 2.30pm on 8th November will see a relic of St Chad brought in a specially created reliquary, gifted by the congregation of St Chad’s Cathedral.

Walking the way of St Chad from the well at St Chad’s Parish Church in Lichfield by Stowe Pool, the relic will make its way to Lichfield Cathedral where it will be housed in a purpose-built shrine.

Situated at the front of the Lady Chapel will be the new Shrine of St Chad, an altar with a golden corona of light suspended from the ceiling.

Alongside will be specially-commissioned icons on the walls will depict the story of Jesus’ ministry and golden vesicas (pointed oval shaped containers often used in mediaeval religious art), will house the gospels and holy sacrament.

“Reinstating the Shrine of St Chad serves to focus our attention on the life of St Chad, a man who lived by the example of Jesus Christ and in so doing, we are pointing to the faith we hold in Jesus, the one we share with our brothers and sisters around the world. “We pray that the shrine will serve to bring people’s prayers and thoughts to Jesus as they encounter the wonder of this sacred space and the holiness that feels so tangible here at the Cathedral.” The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

“Healing and forgiveness”

Two fruit trees will also be planted in the cathedral grounds to symbolise “two divided factions of the church”.

Hundreds of churches, schools and institutions attending the service will be gifted with a special Verdun Oak sapling grown from a tree in the Remembrance Garden in Lichfield.

The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield, said:

“This is an enormously significant event for both our Cathedral and the church across the wider Midlands for whom St Chad was apostle. “The installation of the new shrine and relic of St Chad will be a sign of both healing and forgiveness. “St Chad was a saint of the undivided church and this celebration is a potent symbol and step towards the unity that we pray and strive for as brothers and sisters in Christ. “It also sends a powerful message of hope and reconciliation to our divided world.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Birmingham, Bishop Bernard Longley, added:

“I am very grateful that our pilgrimage together as Anglicans and Roman Catholics has been strengthened by our common devotion to the memory of St Chad, as a share of his relic returns to Lichfield Cathedral. “St Chad reminds us of the unity we already enjoy through our baptism and faith in Christ – he encourages us to pray and work for the fullness of unity together.” Bishop Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham