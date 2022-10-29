A by-election candidate in Burntwood says crime has been the number one topic raised on the doorstep during the campaign

Residents in the Chasetown ward will get to decide their new member of Lichfield District Council on 3rd November when Labour’s Paul Taylor takes on Norma Bacon, who will try to retain the seat for the Conservatives.

While national issues might dominate the headlines, Mr Taylor said local policing was a key talking point with voters he had met on the campaign trail.

It comes after a review saw Staffordshire Police’s ratings fall from good to requires improvement in a number of areas.

The Labour hopeful for the Lichfield District Council by-election said:

“I have been speaking to Chasetown residents on the doorstep ahead of the by-election and the number one subject that comes up in conversation is crime and anti-social behaviour. “I was pleased to meet with our new Chief Inspector Paul Cooke at his Burntwood drop-in session. It was good to hear his plans to have a more prominent police presence in Burntwood and to base some officers out of the fire station. “Burntwood has some fantastic police officers and PCSOs, and Chief Inspector Cooke’s implementation of decentralisation policy looks good. It seems apparent, though, that the oversight of policing by the Police and Fire Commissioner and his predecessor is letting down the officers and the public of Staffordshire.” Paul Taylor

The Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy assessment review said Staffordshire Police was inadequate in areas such as investigating crime and responding to the public.

It also found that improvement was required in areas such as protecting vulnerable people and recording data about crime.

The report by Wendy Williams, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said:

“I have concerns about the performance of Staffordshire Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. “In particular, I have serious concerns about how the force is responding to the public, investigating crime and managing its offenders and suspects. “In view of these findings, I have been in regular contact with the chief constable as I do not underestimate how much improvement is needed.” Wendy Williams, HM Inspector of Constabulary

Labour’s by-election candidate added:

“The report tells us as Burntwood residents what we’ve known for some time – that policing here is not up to scratch. “It is time now that the Police and Crime Commissioner explains what has happened here and apologises to the public.” Paul Taylor

Speaking after the publication of the review, Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“As commissioner, I understand that this report will make concerning reading, but Staffordshire is one of the safest places to live, work and visit, with the lowest crime in the West Midlands and the lowest out of its most similar forces. “There is still work to be done to bring some fundamental police services up to the standards people expect and deserve. “In December, I recruited a new Chief Constable from another force where he was part of a team that brought about rapid improvement. “I’m encouraged to see the new local policing model, introduced at the end of June, is already making a difference. With more officers based in our communities, the force is able to respond to calls for service more quickly, and spend more time working with partners to address the issues that matter to people. “There is also a focus on improvements within the force contact centre, recruiting additional staff to reduce waiting times on 999 and 101 calls – a key priority for me as commissioner, and the people of Staffordshire. “As a result of this work, significant progress has already been made to address the areas requiring improvement, which is recognised in the inspectors’ report. They also praise the force for its work in preventing crime, safeguarding vulnerable people and understanding the standards of behaviour expected of officers. “I will be closely monitoring the force’s performance over the coming months to ensure this momentum is maintained to keep our communities safe.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams