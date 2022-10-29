A talk in Lichfield will explore the role of historical playbills.

Erasmus Darwin House will welcome Prof Nick Seagar for the latest Lunar Lecture on 2nd November.

A spokesperson said:

“This interactive lecture is a chance to learn about and to work with playbills from Georgian England.

“These documents advertised the performance of plays and provide a fascinating window onto theatrical culture in the second half of the eighteenth century.

“Together, we’ll think through how these ephemeral documents were used, their value as historical evidence, and the things they don’t quite say.”

Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson