HS2 bosses say thousands more workers have been taken on as part of the construction of the controversial high speed rail project.

Work is taking place at more than 350 sites along the route, including in Lichfield and the surrounding villages.

The high speed rail project now employs just under 30,000 people across the country, with bosses saying numbers have been swelled by more than 2,300 in the last three months alone.

Mark Thurston, CEO at HS2 Ltd, said:

“HS2 is delivering growth for the UK economy today – our contract awards are helping small businesses across the UK to grow and sustain their workforces, and nearly 30,000 people are benefitting from skilled jobs with a long-term future. “By supporting apprentices and the unemployed into meaningful careers on HS2 we’re creating the next generation of engineers and construction workers, a trend that will continue as our construction programme gathers momentum going north.” Mark Thurston, HS2 Ltd

The work on HS2 in Lichfield has seen the long-term closure of the A38 slip road at Streethay, while preparations are also taking place along the route in Fradley.

Details of current HS2 job vacancies are available online.