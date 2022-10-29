A Lichfield care home has been helping a resident celebrate her 100th birthday.

Helen Turner was joined by relatives, friends and staff at The Spires to mark her centenary.

She received a telegram from the King and enjoyed a champagne reception as well as a cake baked for the occasion by chef Polly Holmes.

Helen said:

“I’m very pleased – I’m very lucky and have had a lovely day.” Helen Turner

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires Care Home said:

“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. “Helen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.” Amy Doyle

