Lichfield City’s resurgence continued with a 3-1 home win over Stone Old Alleynians.

Goals from Luke Keen, Joe Haines and Max Dixon were enough to fire Ivor Green’s men to fifth place in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

City were quick out of the traps and went in front on eight minutes when Keen saw an initial effort blocked before volleying the rebound past visiting keeper Rhys Parry.

But the lead didn’t last long with Stone levelling four minutes later when Matthew Thomas latched on to a long ball to nod over the advancing James Beeson in the home goal.

A special strike from Haines got Lichfield back in front just before the half-hour mark as he let fly from 25 yards to find the bottom corner.

Jack Edwards saw an effort saved and Jamie Elkes headed over as City looked to stretch their advantage, while Beeson saved well at the other end.

Half time sub Kyle Baxter sent one over the top after the turnaround before Sam Fitzgerald also cleared the bar with a shot.

The crucial third Lichfield goal came on 73 minutes when Jack Edwards and Max Dixon combined for the latter to head home.

Dixon almost added a fourth but was denied by a good save from Parry, while Edwards saw a deflected strike hit the upright late on.