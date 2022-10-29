Numbers from the musicals will be on offer as the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra perform in Lichfield.

They will be on stage with their Back To The Musicals concert at the Garrick on 4th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Treat yourself to the glorious sound of a full orchestra playing the most popular showtunes and be mesmerised by singers direct from London’s West End. “Back To The Musicals is a time-travelling journey, passing some of the greatest composers and most popular musical theatre of all time, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and The Wizard of Oz. “Always a sell-out performance, don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to be dazzled by an orchestra that have been giving their glittering performances internationally for almost ten years.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £22.50 and can be booked online.