A performance of a Tom Stoppard play in Lichfield has been cancelled.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead had been due to be on stage at Lichfield Methodist Church today (29th October).

But director David Titley said:

“With much regret this production by FITheatre directed by David Titley has had to be cancelled due to low ticket sales.

“Apologies to all who have purchased tickets. Refunds for cash tickets will be available from the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum. Ticketsource tickets will be refunded directly.”

David Titley