A report has recommended plans for two new homes to be built on land in Alrewas are approved.

The development at 17A Main Street has been called in for further deliberation by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee by Cllr Mike Wilcox amid concerns about the design of the proposed buildings and issues it could cause with parking in the area.

Objections were also lodged over the infill nature of the proposals.

But an officer’s report to a meeting of the committee has said the scheme should be given the go-ahead.

“It is acknowledged that design, character and appearance related concerns have been arisen by the parish council and local residents including the proposed design being out of keeping, the density being out of keeping, and an unsympathetic roof design and proposed materials. “These points have been carefully considered by officers in the assessment of the development proposal on design, character and appearance related grounds. “The materials proposed reflect the contemporary design of the new dwellings, and are not considered to be out of context with the surrounding area. “It is noted that views of the dwellings will be largely obscured from the street-scene of Main Street due to their positioning and the current context of the site and surroundings. “The county highways officer has confirmed that the proposed dwellings would not generate a significant intensification in use of the surrounding highway network over the previous residential garden use, therefore the scheme is in compliance with relevant local and national planning policies.” Planning report

A decision will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (31st October).