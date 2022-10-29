A summer programme of activities has been hailed a success.

Data has revealed that almost 11,000 young people engaged with more than 2,500 activities as part of the Space scheme.

Organised by the Staffordshire Commissioner, the programme sees public, voluntary and private sector organisations provide sessions for eight to 17-year-olds.

Since being relaunched in 2016, Staffordshire Police say there has been a 75% reduction in anti-social behaviour linked to young people during the summer period.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“After a difficult two years for everyone it was wonderful to see such a vast array of activities put on by the Space scheme and witness the joy on the young people’s faces when taking part. “Almost 11,000 young people, over 4,000 more than 2021, took part in Space this year and the feedback has been inspiring to hear. “These activities are all about providing an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them. “I am already looking forward to seeing what Space 2023 has in store.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams