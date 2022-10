The land and wildlife of New Zealand will be explored at a talk in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Wildlife Group will welcome Linda Norbury at Wade Street Church at 7.45pm on 1st November.

A spokesperson said:

“We will look at some of New Zealand’s unique wildlife and see how these unusual species have come to exist.” Lichfield Wildlife Group spokesperson

Admission is £3.50 and are for under 16s. For more details visit the Lichfield Wildlife Group Facebook page.