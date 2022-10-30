Children are being given the chance to get creative at a workshop in Shenstone.

Dobbies will host an interactive garden art session on 6th November for youngsters aged between four and ten.

They’ll learn how to brighten up pots and natural objects with creative touches.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our Little Seedlings Club attendees this November. “Gardens are full of warm tones during autumn, and we hope that our workshop helps children explore their creativity with arts and crafts to brighten their outside space sustainably. “Our workshop is a great place for locals in Shenstone to meet new friends, learn more about the environment and try something new.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

For more details visit events.dobbies.com.