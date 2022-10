People can find out about services on offer at a Health High Street event in Lichfield.

Held at the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital on 7th November, it will give people the chance to find out more about support available from groups and organisations including MHA Communities, Memory Cafe, Diabetes UK and the RNIB.

Parking will be free for those who attend the event, which takes place in the reception foyer from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.