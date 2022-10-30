The former artistic director of the Lichfield Festival will conduct a performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio in the city.

He will conduct a baroque-style orchestra, choir and soloists for the concert at Lichfield Cathedral on 19th November.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham Bach Choir said:

“Bach’s famous Christmas Oratorio was intended for performance in church during the Christmas season, and what better venue to hear this masterpiece than the magnificent setting of Lichfield Cathedral. “We will be performing Parts one, three, five and six with the fabulous baroque-style orchestra and a superb line up of soloists.” Birmingham Bach Choir spokesperson

Tickets are available online.