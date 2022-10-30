Lichfield saw an improvement on the field but not on the scoreboard as they went down 50-14 at home to Bridgnorth.

The result saw the Myrtle Greens drop into the bottom two of what is proving to be a highly competitive league.

The visitors, who themselves moved second in the table after their victory, opened up a 17-0 advantage by half time courtesy of three tries – the first coming after ten minutes when Connor Nicholls barrelled over following a five metre scrum.

The second came when second row Morgan French appeared between the centres and broke clean through to put George Newman over by the posts, with Elliott Murphy converting.

Crucially, Bridgnorth extended their lead just before half time after Nicholls skipped round the last defender to flop over.

The second period started with lots of Lichfield possession and pressure, but the visitors wouldn’t let them score, either around the fringes or out wide.

As soon as the Bridgnorth escaped, they scored. Ollie Green’s box kicked was missed by both sides, the ball bounced kindly for Luis Evitt to be sent over unopposed.

Lichfield finally got the reward for their efforts with two quick tries. Firstly, Adam Spinner and Rory Davis combined to put Green clear for the first, then Ashmore was put through a huge hole from a line out.

But rather than sparking a home fightback, the game saw Bridgnorth kick on and scored four more tries.

A dominant scrum gave momentum to their backs and George Bvuma came off the blind side wing to score, before Nicholls drove over from close range for his third. Jordan Burgess then benefited from an overlap.

The final score came with Lichfield down to 13 from yellow cards as Newman managed a second to bring up the half century, with Murphy adding a fifth conversion.

Lichfield will look to kickstart their campaign when they travel to Broad Street next weekend for a 2.15pm kick off on Saturday (5th November).