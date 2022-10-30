Amended proposals to introduce parking restrictions on a road in Lichfield have been unveiled.

A consultation was launched earlier this year after safety concerns were raised about Valley Lane.

The original scheme would have seen no waiting restrictions on one side of the road with a three hour limit placed on the other side.

But an amended scheme has now been put to residents by Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall and Staffordshire County Council’s highways department.

It would see proposed no waiting installed on either side of Valley Lane – one from 10am to 11am and the other from 11am to midday.

The move would prevent people from parking all day, but would mean residents would need to move their vehicle from one side of the road to the other during these time windows.

In a letter to residents, community traffic management officer Lisa Hall said:

“Thank you for providing comments in relation to the previous consultation exercise in September regarding proposed parking restrictions on Valley Lane in Lichfield. “Following the initial informal consultation, we have considered your feedback and adapted the proposal to try and address inconsiderate parking and alleviate any concerns raised by residents.” Lisa Hall, Staffordshire County Council

An informal consultation has now been launched on the new plans for restrictions on Valley Lane.

“Once we have received feedback from residents, we will undertake further discussions with Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall. “If any parking restrictions are prioritised following these discussions, then residents will be formally consulted again over any proposals.” Lisa Hall, Staffordshire County Council

Residents can give their views via communityhighways@staffordshire.gov.uk by 10th November.