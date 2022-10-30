A talk in Lichfield will discuss racial justice and inclusion in the Church of England.

Lord Paul Boating will speak at the event at Lichfield Cathedral on 18th November.

He will discuss the ongoing work of the Archbishops’ Racial Justice Commission (ARJC).

A spokesperson said:

“Mandated to drive ‘significant cultural and structural change on issues of racial justice within the Church of England’, the ARJC is charged with monitoring, holding to account and supporting the implementation of the 47 recommendations of the Racial Justice Taskforce which were laid out in the comprehensive 2020 report From Lament to Action.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

The event will also feature an update on the work of Diocese of Lichfield’s racial justice and inclusion task force.

The session starts at 10am and is free to attend, but places must be booked in advance online.