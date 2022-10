The Lichfield Garrick’s family-friendly Saturday cinema screenings continue with Disney’s Encanto.

The animated film follows the Madrigals family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, where every child has been blessed with a gift – except Mirabal.

But she may soon be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding their home of Encanto is now in danger.

The screening will take place on Saturday (5th November). Tickets are £5 and can be booked online.