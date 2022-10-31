Former Lichfield star Sarah Hunter MBE has made history after becoming the most capped England rugby international.

She reached the milestone by making her 138th appearance in her country’s Rugby World Cup quarter final win over Australia.

Hunter marked the occasion with a try as England trounced their Southern Hemisphere opponents 41-5 to set up a semi-final clash with Canada this weekend.

The 37-year-old spent more than a decade playing for Lichfield after joining the Myrtle Greens as a 15-year-old.

She has since gone on to play for Bristol Ladies and Loughborough Lightning.