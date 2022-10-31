A Lichfield auction business has given a helping hand to a new series of a daytime television show.

The Travelling Auctioneers, starring Will Kirk and Christina Travanion has been filming in Staffordshire.

Cataloguing and logistic support for the new series, which starts today (31st October), was provided by Fradley-based Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Screned at 4.30pm on BBC One, The Travelling Auctioneers sees them unearth hidden gems and transform them into winning lots.

Richard Winterton said:

“It was great to team up with Will, Christina and The Travelling Auctioneers team. “The show is all about uncovering hidden treasures and that’s exactly what we do every day of the week, so it was a perfect fit for us. “We’re looking forward to watching the series and are sure viewers will find it fascinating.” Richard Winterton

Episodes involving Richard Winterton Auctioneers include the debut show on 31st October plus programmes airing on 10th and 16th November.