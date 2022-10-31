A Lichfield church will host a series of events to highlight environmental issues next month.

St Michael’s Church is running Eco Fortnight to coincide with the COP 27 climate change conference.

The event begins with a prayer vigil for the earth at 6pm on 6th November, with a talk by climate adaptation expert Prof Andrew Quinn at 7.30pm on 8th November.

Other sessions include:

11th November at 7.30pm – Beasts of the Southern Wild film screening

12th November at 10am – Endangered species morning

17th November at 7pm – Driven to destruction – is climate friendly transport possible? talk by Prof Chris Baker

For more details, visit the St Michael’s Church website.