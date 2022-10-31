A new social art group is being launched in Lichfield.

Sessions will take place on Thursdays at 9pm in Boley Park.

A spokesperson said:

“The group will be a place to meet new friends and try something new. No experience is necessary as full tuition will be given.

“Lots of different types of art activity will be available and there is no pressure to produce perfect results.

“The club has been set up in response for a need for an informal social meeting space for ladies in Lichfield.”