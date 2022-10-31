Organisers of a sale of pre-owned jigsaws say more and more sets are coming through the door ahead of the event.

Erasmus Darwin House will host the sale from 4th to the 6th November.

A spokesperson said the sale is set to be the largest yet.

“The number of jigsaws collected continues to rise every day. “Every penny raised will go to the maintenance of the museum, which is responsible for the work of the museum, preservation of the building and its award-winning garden.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

People can still donate jigsaws ahead of the sale by dropping them off at the museum. Collections of sets for the sale can also be arranged by calling 01543 306260.

For more details, visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.