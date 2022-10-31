Passengers have been thanked for their patience after major upgrade work was carried out on the West Coast Main Line.

The route reopened today (31st October) after nine days of closure to allow for 1,000 metres of track to be replaced and new signalling to be installed.

Dave Penney, Network Rail’s passenger director for the north west and central region, said:

“We know this work has meant longer journeys for passengers travelling over the school half term holidays, so I’d like to thank everyone impacted for bearing with us while we carried out this essential work. “We worked closely with train operators to keep people on the move using rail replacement buses during the nine day railway closure. “These improvements mean this vital section of the West Coast main line will continue to deliver safe, reliable journeys for passenger and freight services.” Dave Penney, Network Rail