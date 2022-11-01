Two more venues have agreed to open up as warm spaces for people in Lichfield struggling to afford heating this winter.

Lichfield Community Fire Station and the Lichfield Garrick have both confirmed they will be throwing open their doors over the coming months.

It comes as energy bills and cost of living pressures continue to squeeze finances for residents.

Lichfield Community Fire Station will open its doors between 1.30pm and 3pm until the end of March in a bid to support those struggling to afford the cost of heating.

The initiative will see firefighters partner up with St Michael’s Church to provide Winter Warm packs to help residents.

Station manager Leigh Richards said:

“Providing a warm space for the local community to come and enjoy companionship, conversation and hot drinks at this time is the right thing to do for our communities. “As a service, we have a number of ongoing initiatives to help support families to keep warm this winter. This includes community safety officers and crews available every Thursday to offer advice and distribute our winter warmth packs, which include thermal blankets, hats, scarfs, gloves, socks and others items such as hot water bottles and thermal mugs.” Leigh Richards, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Rector of St Michael’s Church, the Revd Dr Abbie Walsh, said:

“We’ll work with the fire station to offer a warm space, a warm welcome, conversation and hot drinks. “Additionally, the fire station will work with us to provide winter warm packs and promote home safety advice. “The station has great community facilities and it’s wonderful to be working together so we can keep everyone in our community safe and warm this winter, while also offering companionship for those who might be on their own.” The Revd Dr Abbie Walsh, St Michael’s Church

“People from all backgrounds are concerned”

Lichfield District Council and The Bittersuite pub are among the organisations who have already offered their facilities to those struggling to heat their homes.

The Lichfield Garrick has also confirmed it will be offering the Green Room cafe as a warm space for locals.

The Lichfield Garrick

It will be open seven days a week – excluding Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – from 10am to 5pm from 7th November to 31st March, with free tea and coffee on offer thanks to support from Richard Winterton Auctioneers and funding from Lichfield City Council.

Matt Clay, interim executive manager at the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“People from all backgrounds are concerned about the rising costs of food, fuel, and energy. “Everyone is welcome to the warm space at the Garrick to spend some time with us and ease their worries a little, and we are very grateful to Lichfield City Council and Richard Winterton Auctioneers for helping make this happen.” Matt Clay, Lichfield Garrick