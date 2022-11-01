Burntwood Leisure Centre was forced to close after disruption caused by a group of young people.

Freedom Leisure, which operates the facility, said they had opted to cancel all activities and shut at 8pm yesterday (31st October) after taking police advice.

The incident began at 6.55pm when police received reports of teenagers in masks throwing eggs at cars and people at the leisure centre.

In a statement, Freedom Leisure said:

“For the safety of our staff and the public we had to close the building for the evening as advised by the police. “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.” Burntwood Leisure Centre spokesperson

Police also attended to disperse the group.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, of the Lichfield local policing team, said:

“Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and those identified as responsible will be dealt with robustly. “Some individuals use Halloween as an excuse to engage in unacceptable behaviour which has resulted in this premises deciding to close for the evening. “Officers across the force have worked hard to ensure Halloween was a safe and enjoyable time for everyone. The vast majority of people have done so respectfully, with a select few deciding to go too far and cause alarm within our community.” Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information on those involved is asked to call 101, quoting incident 633 of 31st October.

The leisure centre reopened as normal this morning.