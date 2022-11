Lichfield City will turn their attention to knockout competition as they entertain Wolverhampton Sporting.

The two sides clash in the Staffordshire Senior Cup at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (2nd November).

City will be hoping their recent return to form continues after they bounced back to winning ways at the weekend with a victory over Stone Old Alleynians.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.