People are being given the chance not to fork out for new cutlery as part of an anniversary celebration at a Lichfield business.

To mark 120 years of business, Arthur Price is offering customers the chance to get up to £3 off per piece when trading in items against new purchases.

The company’s CEO Simon Price said part-exchanged items would be donated to good causes.

“We ran this promotion for our 100th anniversary and so I wanted to celebrate 20 years on. “Back then we were able to clean up a lot of the cutlery and send it to various charities and we will do the same this year. “So, if you would like new cutlery ready for Christmas, the perfect excuse for clearing out your cutlery draw, and the chance to get a discount, this is for you. “Find any existing metal cutlery and bring it into the Factory Shop. You will be able to get up to £3 per piece to redeem against new Arthur Price cutlery. So, if you bring in ten items you could get £30 off your next purchase. “All cutlery redeemed in this offer will be assessed, items which are re-usable, will be cleaned and then distributed to local charities and foodbanks across Lichfield district.” Simon Price

For more information call the Arthur Price Factory Shop on 01543 267324.