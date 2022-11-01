Train passengers in Lichfield are being urged to plan ahead with more strike action on the way.

Walkouts will impact services on Friday (4th November), while disruption will also be caused due to industrial action on 5th, 7th and 9th November.

The cross city line will see just two trains an hour with services starting at 7.30am and finishing earlier.

London Northwestern Railway say there will also be disruption on the West Coast Main Line.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, said:

“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys will again be impacted by industrial action over the next week. “A very limited timetable will be in operation on strike days and we are urging passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary. “The action coincides with the opening of the popular Christmas market in Birmingham and I am urging anyone attending to plan their travel carefully as rail services will be extremely limited.” Jonny Wiseman

Full details on services running can be found at www.wmr.uk/industrialaction and www.lnr.uk/industrialaction.